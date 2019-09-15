Lyon Street Capital Has Raised Its Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ) Holding by $1.03 Million; Market Value Rose; Rbo & Co Increased Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $4.19 Million; Share Value Declined

Lyon Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 130.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc bought 41,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 72,448 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88 million, up from 31,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.62. About 392,565 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 30/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) for Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty; 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations,; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 41.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 58,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 199,220 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.49M, up from 140,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 7.92 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 29/05/2018 – AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie sweeps back-to-back PhIIIs for uterine fibroid patients, adding to elagolix’s blockbuster rep; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – IMFINZI MET SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: ABBVIE’S SHR REPURCHASE ACCELERATION CREDIT NEGATIVE; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 101,664 were accumulated by Eagle Ridge Investment Management. Moreover, Stevens Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 1.09% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ims Mngmt invested in 15,625 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Finance Engines Limited Liability reported 114,040 shares stake. Hap Trading Limited Liability Company stated it has 26,248 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Financial Inc has invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 160,686 were accumulated by Whittier Trust. Conestoga Capital Advsr Lc holds 7,935 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc Inc has 0.3% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). City accumulated 18,191 shares or 0.36% of the stock. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP owns 46,926 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Nj holds 0.06% or 25,975 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Boston has invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Kempen Capital Nv invested in 0% or 569 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 55,000 shares worth $3.62 million. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan had bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00M on Friday, August 16. Shares for $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of stock. Shares for $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29.

