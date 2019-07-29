Lyon Street Capital Has Lowered Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $888,220 as Share Price Rose; Altria Group (MO) Stock Price Rose While Koshinski Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 49.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 499 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 501 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $892,000, down from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $959.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – AMZN: Worldwide exports on Amazon grew by nearly 30% #shoptalk18 – ! $AMZN; 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former executive alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business linked to competition from Amazon; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Remains of 81 ancient villages discovered in Amazon rainforest; 28/03/2018 – Amazon fell as much as 7.4 percent after Axios reported that President Donald Trump was “obsessed” with the company; 14/05/2018 – Three out of Amazon’s 10 board members are female; 05/03/2018 – Sources tell the Journal that while a final product could include an Amazon-branded account, it would not involve Amazon becoming a bank; 09/05/2018 – CTB, SHLD, GT and 1 more: Sears is expanding partnerships with Amazon: will now sell and install tires through Sears Autocenters, regardless of brand. – ! $CTB $SHLD $GT $AMZN; 16/04/2018 – Drug & pharmacy stocks spike after sources tell CNBC that Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products; 18/04/2018 – Amazon: Exceeded 100 Million Paid Prime Members Globally in 2017

Koshinski Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 50.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc bought 9,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,006 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 18,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 7.35 million shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO)

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 77.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Cipher Limited Partnership has invested 0.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 2.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). California-based Ipg Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Convergence Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,320 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 25,575 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. Hl Ser Ltd Liability Company holds 4,803 shares. 117,018 were reported by Kbc Gru Nv. Napier Park Global Capital (Us) Limited Partnership owns 1,400 shares. Cadence Bancorporation Na holds 0.88% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,255 shares. Baxter Bros Inc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 561 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 819 shares. Blume Cap Management Incorporated invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hallmark Mngmt has 599 shares. Noesis Mangement has 601 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc owns 2.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 30.93M shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (HYS) by 9,241 shares to 4,519 shares, valued at $453,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 12,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,107 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Iii.