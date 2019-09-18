Lyon Street Capital Has Lowered 8X8 New (EGHT) Position by $335,472; Market Valuation Rose; Apple (AAPL) Holder Wharton Business Group Has Decreased Position by $5.55 Million

Wharton Business Group Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wharton Business Group Llc sold 28,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 135,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.88 million, down from 163,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wharton Business Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $997.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $220.7. About 17.42M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/04/2018 – DJI Updates Zenmuse X7 Camera With Support For Apple ProRes RAW; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 16/04/2018 – A gold-colored iPhone X? Turns out Apple apparently designed one but never released it; 05/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Blitz, Apple’s Big Returns, Cheers for Tencent — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Apple To Buy Texture, The Digital Magazine Subscription Service By Next Issue Media — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd; 26/04/2018 – FileWave extends robust support for Apple technologies in a multi-platform solution, with version 12.8; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits into Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy. #AllThingsBuffett; 13/03/2018 – Spotify enters South African market; 24/04/2018 – Analyst downgrades big Apple chip supplier due to declining iPhone demand

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (EGHT) by 36.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 13,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 24,624 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $593,000, down from 38,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in 8X8 Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $23.61. About 848,251 shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Rev $79.3M; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 ACQUIRES MARIANAIQ TO STRENGTHEN Al CAPABILITIES FOR ENTERPRISE COMMUNICATIONS; 19/04/2018 – DJ 8×8 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGHT); 16/03/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q REV. $79.3M, EST. $76.8M; 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES FY 2019 SERVICE REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $333 MILLION TO $338 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 19% TO 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES 2019 TOTAL REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $347 MILLION TO $352 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 17% TO 19% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 13/03/2018 CFO Genovese Gifts 224 Of 8×8 Inc

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.50 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Albert D Mason has invested 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 18,902 shares. Ghp Inv Advsrs invested 1.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Curbstone Mngmt Corp has invested 2.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management Ltd accumulated 995,264 shares. Welch Gp Lc accumulated 25,121 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com reported 289,410 shares. 124,450 are owned by Grimes Company Inc. Appleton Ma stated it has 3.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 434,766 were accumulated by Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Llc. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt invested in 1.47% or 11,219 shares. Allstate owns 362,358 shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 75,944 shares. Quantum reported 1.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sequoia Financial Limited Liability Com owns 1.72% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 116,928 shares.

Analysts await 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by 8×8, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% negative EPS growth.

Lyon Street Capital Llc, which manages about $432.26 million and $58.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,500 shares to 12,072 shares, valued at $1.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 3,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold EGHT shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 85.05 million shares or 7.08% more from 79.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) or 125,130 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt New York accumulated 14,500 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Sg Americas Limited Liability accumulated 0.04% or 235,055 shares. Davenport & Lc invested in 0.02% or 79,167 shares. Waddell Reed Financial invested in 3.17M shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 23,586 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiger Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.62% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability has 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs reported 7,620 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 23,252 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma has invested 0.01% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Alyeska Inv Group Limited Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Northern Corporation holds 0.01% or 1.28M shares in its portfolio. Parkside Retail Bank & Tru invested 0% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).