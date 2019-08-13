Lyon Street Capital Has Decreased Facebook (FB) Holding by $775,386 as Stock Rose; As Pepsico (PEP) Share Price Rose, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Trimmed Its Stake

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 2,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 73,517 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01 billion, down from 75,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 2.25M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 4,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 5,329 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $888,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $540.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $189.6. About 8.63 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/05/2018 – Former Facebook director Don Graham defends Mark Zuckerberg following the social network’s recent data-leak scandal; 19/04/2018 – BLUMENTHAL SENDS LETTER TO FTC ABOUT FACEBOOK; 19/03/2018 – Facebook losses drag Wall St into the red; 21/03/2018 – New York University professor of marketing Scott Galloway argues Facebook’s handling of the Cambridge Analytica fallout is all wrong; 14/03/2018 – Facebook Blocks Britain First, a Far-Right Anti-Muslim Group Promoted by Trump; 28/03/2018 – lmmuDyne Signs Exclusive License Agreement for Clinically-Backed Solar Purpura Product; 20/03/2018 – F.T.C. Investigating Facebook in Use of Personal Data by Firm Tied to Trump; 10/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica; 20/03/2018 – New York AG: Statement From A.G. Schneiderman On Facebook/cambridge Analytica; 19/03/2018 – Sen Commerce Cmt: Senate Commerce Queries Facebook, SCL Group on User Data

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peninsula Asset has 26,081 shares. Strategic Incorporated owns 0.81% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 47,962 shares. 315,749 are held by Segall Bryant Hamill Lc. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr Inc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 182,291 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.96% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc holds 0.43% or 4.96 million shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.61% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 4,772 were reported by B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc. Moreover, Washington has 0.86% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 121,278 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Covington Inv Advisors Inc has invested 0.36% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Verity And Verity Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.39% or 13,919 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Llc, Michigan-based fund reported 3,085 shares. Cardinal Capital holds 33,508 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Beck Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1,745 shares.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 36,580 shares to 123,566 shares, valued at $4.94 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PepsiCo: Strong Earnings, Strong Upside – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. McDonald’s – Nasdaq” published on August 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QUAL, MMM, PEP, BLK – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PepsiCo: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.66 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthquest Corporation has 1,746 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Bell Bancshares owns 1,262 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. S&Co Incorporated stated it has 18,199 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Selway Asset Mgmt has 10,669 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Wms Prtnrs Ltd owns 0.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,899 shares. Franklin Resource stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Birinyi Associates Inc stated it has 0.66% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 30,000 shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. South State holds 1,626 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stifel Corporation holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 851,086 shares. Advisor Limited Liability reported 1.28% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation has 0.35% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 45,998 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 1,113 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Lc reported 4,164 shares. Lone Pine Capital Limited Liability Company holds 4.72% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4.84M shares.