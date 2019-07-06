Lyon Street Capital Has Decreased Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Position; Famous Daves Of America (DAVE) Sentiment Is 1.14

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) stake by 67.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 44,684 shares as Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT)’s stock declined 0.26%. The Lyon Street Capital Llc holds 21,913 shares with $645,000 value, down from 66,597 last quarter. Boot Barn Hldgs Inc now has $992.18M valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $34.99. About 533,256 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 26.33% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 16C; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – CO FUNDED ACQUISITION FROM CASH ON HAND; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn 34.1% Owned by Hedge Funds; 24/04/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Acquires Three-Store Boot Chain In Texas; 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Boot Barn; 13/04/2018 Stormborn Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.2% Position in Boot Barn; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOOT); 22/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings 4Q EPS 24c; 15/05/2018 – CORRECT: BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 16C

Famous Daves Of America Inc (DAVE) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.39, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 8 investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 7 sold and reduced their positions in Famous Daves Of America Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 4.81 million shares, up from 4.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Famous Daves Of America Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 4 Increased: 5 New Position: 3.

Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Famous DaveÂ’s name. The company has market cap of $47.30 million. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. It has a 11.7 P/E ratio. The firm operates full-service and counter-service restaurants.

More notable recent Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Holding Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dave & Buster’s Is Losing Customers Again – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dave & Buster’s Rides on Entertainment Business, Costs Ail – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Dave & Busterâ€™s Lost 13% in May – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Bandera Partners Llc holds 5.08% of its portfolio in Famous Dave's of America, Inc. for 1.44 million shares. Wexford Capital Lp owns 1.69 million shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perkins Capital Management Inc has 0.52% invested in the company for 139,916 shares. The Texas-based Lafitte Capital Management Lp has invested 0.13% in the stock. Amg National Trust Bank, a Colorado-based fund reported 20,000 shares.

The stock increased 6.92% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $5.1. About 16,992 shares traded. Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (DAVE) has declined 46.42% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.85% the S&P500. Some Historical DAVE News: 16/04/2018 – Famous Dave’s Raises $5.5M in Rights Offering; 14/05/2018 – FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.13 FROM CONT OPS; 05/03/2018 – Famous Dave’s 4Q Rev $12.5M; 05/03/2018 – FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPANY-OWNED COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 8.0%, WITH TRAFFIC UP 9.2%; 05/03/2018 Famous Dave’s 4Q Loss/Shr 53c; 16/04/2018 – Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. Announces Results of Rights Offering; 05/03/2018 – FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA INC – QTRLY FRANCHISE-OPERATED COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 1.1%; 05/03/2018 – Famous Dave’s 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Famous Dave’s of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAVE); 14/05/2018 – Famous Dave’s 1Q EPS 13c

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $248,946 activity.

Among 2 analysts covering Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boot Barn Holdings had 9 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, January 7 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research on Monday, January 7.

More notable recent Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) Share Price Increased 296% – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boot Barn rally expected to continue – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boot Barn amends credit terms – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buckle: Sharp Rallies Should Be Sold – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Addus Homecare Corporation (ADUS) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold BOOT shares while 55 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.21 million shares or 2.66% more from 28.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,108 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Blackrock reported 1.93 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 27,000 shares. North Star Inv Management Corporation holds 0.37% or 108,600 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Citadel Limited Liability invested in 194,366 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 31,800 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt holds 40,000 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public Limited reported 0% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). 5,460 are held by Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company. Victory Cap Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Millennium Mngmt Llc owns 195,481 shares. Crow Point Limited reported 13,505 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 40.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.15 per share. BOOT’s profit will be $5.95M for 41.65 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.38% negative EPS growth.