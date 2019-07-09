Lyon Street Capital Has Cut Position in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by $1.69 Million; As Kroger Co (KR) Valuation Declined, Sasco Capital Has Boosted Holding by $4.02 Million

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 63.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 6,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,009 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, down from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $213.36. About 548,848 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW); 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware

Sasco Capital Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 12.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc bought 167,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.48 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.38M, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.75. About 3.15 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 20/04/2018 – Kroger Completes Sale of Convenience Store Business to EG Group; 23/05/2018 – Kroger to buy Home Chef in latest move to get meal kits in grocery stores; 20/04/2018 – KROGER COMPLETES SALE CONVENIENCE STORE TO EG GROUP FOR $2.15B; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Kroger May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Partners with Ocado to Serve Customers Anything, Anytime, Anywhere in U.S; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – IDENTICAL SUPERMARKET SALES, WITHOUT FUEL, OF 1.5% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017; 15/03/2018 – Kroger Board Of Directors Approves $1 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization, Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Counters Amazon’s Grocery Offensive With Ocado Alliance; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Partners With U.K.’s Ocado (Video); 09/03/2018 – Kroger: Agreement Raises Starting Wages to at Least $10 Per Hour

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91 million for 197.56 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Advisors accumulated 45,850 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 37 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman. Winfield Assocs invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 212,000 were accumulated by Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd. Toth Advisory Corporation accumulated 0.06% or 1,000 shares. United Automobile Association accumulated 15,038 shares. Cadian Cap Mgmt LP has 928,933 shares. Ashfield Prns Ltd Liability Company invested 0.76% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Prudential Public Limited Com holds 3,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Forbes J M Llp holds 26,634 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Lp stated it has 80,445 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 25,578 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Sei accumulated 69,847 shares. Moreover, Connable Office has 0.4% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $18.74 million activity. 40,000 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) shares with value of $7.80M were sold by MCLAUGHLIN MARK D. Shares for $6.53 million were sold by ZUK NIR. The insider BONVANIE RENE sold $1.87 million.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 4.43 million shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp holds 0.02% or 8,755 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 163,064 shares. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa holds 30,905 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 263,370 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 2.92M shares. Advisory Net Lc holds 0% or 2,144 shares in its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 1.33% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 194,285 shares. First Allied Advisory Service stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Mackenzie Fin invested 0.09% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Natixis Lp accumulated 0.01% or 56,553 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.05% or 42,100 shares in its portfolio. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Limited Company holds 0% or 22,829 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc holds 1.82M shares. Barnett & Communications stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Sasco Capital Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) by 276,144 shares to 405,941 shares, valued at $26.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 117,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,079 shares, and cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).