Lyon Street Capital Has Cut Its Stake in Green Dot (GDOT) by $928,980; Harbert Fund Advisors Stake in Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Boosted by $2.86 Million as Shares Rose

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 46.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 15,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The hedge fund held 17,789 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 33,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 604,952 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 3.03 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.13M market cap company. The stock increased 4.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.22. About 154,820 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 1.36M shares. Prtnrs Lc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 66,700 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0.01% or 67,500 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Bankshares Of Mellon Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 1.79M shares. Eulav Asset reported 0.08% stake. First Republic Invest invested in 0% or 7,238 shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 8,962 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech Incorporated invested in 6,060 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0.02% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 110,397 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp owns 881,200 shares. Elk Creek Prtnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 0.99% or 227,364 shares.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.53 million activity.

