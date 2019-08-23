Lyon Street Capital Decreased Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Has 0.91 Sentiment

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 901 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 986 sold and decreased their equity positions in Microsoft Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 5.41 billion shares, down from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Microsoft Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 989 to 981 for a decrease of 8. Sold All: 64 Reduced: 922 Increased: 742 New Position: 159.

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) stake by 94.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 720,545 shares as Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML)’s stock declined 11.65%. The Lyon Street Capital Llc holds 42,396 shares with $545,000 value, down from 762,941 last quarter. Stemline Therapeutics Inc now has $546.06 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $12.5. About 453,669 shares traded. Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) has declined 11.24% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STML News: 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Darren Cline to Board; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys 1.7% Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 16/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Names Dan Hume and Mark Sard to Bd; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Management Exits Position in Stemline Therapeutics; 05/04/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Start of Rolling BLA Submission for SL-401; 18/05/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics Announces Three SL-401 Clinical Presentations, Including an Oral Presentation, at the Upcoming EHA Congress; 05/04/2018 – STEMLINE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS START OF ROLLING BLA FOR SL-401; 15/05/2018 – Venbio Select Advisor Buys 1.7% of Stemline Therapeutics; 16/03/2018 – Stemline Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 93c; 15/03/2018 Stemline Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 2.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold STML shares while 15 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 27.35 million shares or 46.43% more from 18.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) or 915,698 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc holds 11,400 shares. Ameriprise Inc stated it has 44,950 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com has invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Moreover, Artal Grp Sa has 0.21% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 400,000 shares. Victory Capital has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Charles Schwab Investment Inc stated it has 94,677 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 37,900 shares. Fosun stated it has 267,936 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn stated it has 64,791 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The owns 1.21M shares. Adage Cap Partners Limited Company reported 3.50 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 0% invested in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML) for 11,873 shares. Blackrock invested 0% in Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STML). Swiss Bancorporation holds 0% or 70,400 shares in its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has $35 highest and $23 lowest target. $29’s average target is 132.00% above currents $12.5 stock price. Stemline Therapeutics Inc had 10 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, March 18. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Monday, March 18. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, March 11.

The stock decreased 3.11% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.49. About 23.46M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $. The companyÂ’s Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial services and products for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses ; Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network. It has a 26.38 P/E ratio. The Company’s Intelligent Cloud segment licenses server products and cloud services, such as Microsoft SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs, as well as Azure, a cloud platform with computing, networking, storage, database, and management services; and enterprise services, such as Premier Support and Microsoft Consulting that assist in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions, as well as provide training and certification to developers and IT professionals on Microsoft products.

Glaxis Capital Management Llc holds 28.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation for 82,060 shares. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv owns 1.50 million shares or 24.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ashmore Wealth Management Llc has 19.8% invested in the company for 2.88 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Srb Corp has invested 19.47% in the stock. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.02 million shares.