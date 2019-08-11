Lyon Street Capital Cut Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Stake; Spf Beheer Bv Has Decreased Amphenol (APH) Holding By $9.47 Million

Spf Beheer Bv decreased Amphenol Corp (APH) stake by 10.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spf Beheer Bv sold 100,718 shares as Amphenol Corp (APH)’s stock declined 6.61%. The Spf Beheer Bv holds 825,862 shares with $78.18M value, down from 926,580 last quarter. Amphenol Corp now has $25.85B valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 1.34 million shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.63 BLN TO $7.75 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) stake by 80.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 72,418 shares as Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX)’s stock rose 30.04%. The Lyon Street Capital Llc holds 18,000 shares with $1.04M value, down from 90,418 last quarter. Tempur Sealy Intl Inc now has $4.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $79.57. About 863,349 shares traded or 8.18% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connable Office stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Illinois-based Front Barnett Associates Ltd Liability has invested 1.44% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Horizon Invs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2,162 shares. 65,258 are owned by M&T National Bank & Trust. Chem Fincl Bank holds 0.17% or 15,591 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Earnest Partners Lc holds 166 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 273,633 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moody Bankshares Tru Division has 0% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa reported 333,139 shares stake. Essex Investment Limited Liability has invested 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Rmb Capital Management Limited Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 19,417 shares. Moreover, Bluecrest Capital Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Howland Cap Management Limited Com reported 116,143 shares.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78M for 24.97 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Amphenol (NYSE:APH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amphenol had 14 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 10. The stock of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. On Tuesday, April 2 the stock rating was upgraded by SunTrust to “Buy”.

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Amphenol Corporation (New) (APH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amphenol declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Holding Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Like Amphenol Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:APH) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Tempur Sealy Intl had 14 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, February 15 by Guggenheim. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. Loop Capital Markets upgraded Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) on Monday, June 24 to “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Thursday, April 11 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Thursday, June 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). The North Carolina-based National Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Secor Cap Limited Partnership holds 28,880 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.02% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Moon Cap Mgmt LP has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 183,491 shares in its portfolio. 7,002 are owned by United Serv Automobile Association. Prudential Incorporated accumulated 0% or 26,697 shares. 7,033 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Texas Yale invested in 0.04% or 19,240 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 6 shares. Arizona State Retirement, a Arizona-based fund reported 32,958 shares. Moreover, Usa Financial Portformulas has 0.08% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.20 million for 18.08 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.