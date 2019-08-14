Lyon Street Capital Cut Its Model N (MODN) Holding as Valuation Rose; Amalgamated Bank Has Raised Its Holding in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by $513,331

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 5,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 172,605 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.72 million, up from 166,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $101.69. About 1.88 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q EPS $1.07; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC BEGINS CLINICAL STUDY OF DES FOR BIFURCATION LESIONS; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures; 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC STUDY CONFIRMS FEASIBILITY OF NEW EXTRAVASCULAR

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Model N Inc (MODN) by 83.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 165,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.13% . The hedge fund held 32,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $577,000, down from 198,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Model N Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $835.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $25.55. About 275,951 shares traded or 10.21% up from the average. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 2.2% Position in Model N; 08/05/2018 – Model N Appoints Jason Blessing As Chief Executive Officer; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC MODN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.06, REV VIEW $150.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT LENDERS EXTENDED A TERM LOAN TO COMPANY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $50 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N NAMES JASON BLESSING AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 TOTAL GAAP REVENUES $152.0 MLN – $154.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 08/05/2018 – Model N Announces Debt Refinancing With Wells Fargo Bank N.A; 19/04/2018 – Model N Founder & CEO Zack Rinat Named Ernst & Young 2018 Entrepreneur of the Year Semifinalist; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – JASON BLESSING SUCCEEDS ZACK RINAT AS CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold MODN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 23.09 million shares or 7.61% more from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lyon Street Capital Llc invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). D E Shaw Inc invested 0.01% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Aqr Cap Mngmt owns 54,075 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Co Mn invested in 0% or 128,724 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0% invested in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% or 10,892 shares. Northern accumulated 316,545 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 189,156 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 2,267 shares. California State Teachers Retirement, California-based fund reported 39,802 shares. 91,815 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd. Pnc Financial Service Group holds 0% or 293 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 108,504 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 21,671 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Herald Invest Mgmt Limited reported 111,000 shares.

