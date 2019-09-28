Lyon Street Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Five9 (FIVN); Conocophillips (COP) Holder Sta Wealth Management Has Cut Its Stake by $323,940 as Share Price Declined

Lyon Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 85.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 29,371 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51 million, up from 15,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.91. About 622,397 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 16.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 5,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 26,906 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 32,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $57.9. About 4.09M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA WANTS TO SOLVE ISSUES WITH U.S. OIL PRODUCER CONOCOPHILLIPS THROUGH “LEGAL AND PACIFIC” AVENUES; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECENTLY BOUGHT ACREAGE IN CANADA FOR $120M; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Offer Price of $54/Share Is About 17.9 % Lower Than $65.79 Closing Share Price on April 20; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Successful Results of 2018 Winter Exploration and Appraisal Program in Alaska; 10/05/2018 – Conoco says to maintain legal actions until PDVSA pays $2 bln award; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $8,961 MLN VS $7,771 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – APPROVALS MILESTONE CONFIRMS BAROSSA AS THE LEADING CANDIDATE TO SUPPLY BACKFILL GAS TO DARWIN LNG; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – NATIONAL OFFSHORE PETROLEUM SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY HAS ACCEPTED THE JOINT VENTURE’S PROJECT PROPOSAL; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DOESN’T HAVE ANY SIGNIFICANT EXPORT CAPACITY OUT OF PERMIAN BASIN

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $422.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 7,237 shares to 466,042 shares, valued at $23.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 10,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).