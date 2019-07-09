Lynne Rankin Paid for 19 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) in an Insider Trading; Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund (RNP) Has 1.04 Sentiment

Sentiment for Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund Inc (RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund Inc (RNP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.25, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 28 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 27 sold and trimmed equity positions in Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 7.57 million shares, down from 8.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 15 Increased: 23 New Position: 5.

The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $53.49. About 79,253 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 27.21% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1322 insider buys, and 0 sales for $17.69 million activity. 10 shares were bought by Rankin Julia L, worth $641. $450 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) was bought by Seelbach Taplin E. $107 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares were bought by Seelbach Thomas Wilson. Shares for $375 were bought by Griffin Bedwell Butler 2002 Trust DTD 11/5/2002. RANKIN ELIZABETH B bought 8 shares worth $430. $65 worth of stock was bought by Claiborne Rankin Trust for children of Claiborne Rankin Jr fbo Claiborne Read Rankin III on Wednesday, April 3. RANKIN ROGER F also bought $26,246 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) on Wednesday, March 27.

Lynne Rankin who is the shareholder of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc lately bought 19 shares of the Ohio-based company. The new insider transaction has $1,019 U.S Dollars total value, at an average stock price per share of $53.6. She also obtained 84 shares worth approximately $4,389 USD in the last month. This stock trade was finished on 08-07-2019 and is available for public review on the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission’s website. This trade decreased her ownership of the company to 0.03% stock market cap or 5,074 shares.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 8.08% less from 8.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Independent Order Of Foresters reported 455 shares stake. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.27% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Mackay Shields Llc accumulated 0.01% or 18,526 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 61 shares. Franklin Resources invested 0.01% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Thrivent For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 17,776 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Moreover, Curbstone Financial Mngmt Corp has 1.04% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 11,553 shares. Pnc Fincl Gru Inc has 1,082 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 60,010 shares. 15,000 were reported by Swiss Bank. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested in 21,868 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Lc reported 0.14% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY).

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. holds 4.07% of its portfolio in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. for 1.24 million shares. Camelot Portfolios Llc owns 395,648 shares or 3.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wespac Advisors Llc has 1.2% invested in the company for 84,281 shares. The Iowa-based Dubuque Bank & Trust Co has invested 0.99% in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 497,639 shares.

