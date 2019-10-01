Lynch & Associates Upped By $503,516 Its U S Bancorp (USB) Position; Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Has 0.43 Sentiment

Lynch & Associates increased U S Bancorp (USB) stake by 10.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lynch & Associates acquired 9,683 shares as U S Bancorp (USB)’s stock rose 7.61%. The Lynch & Associates holds 106,428 shares with $5.58 million value, up from 96,745 last quarter. U S Bancorp now has $87.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.34. About 4.18 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc (USAP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.43 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.94, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 18 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 42 reduced and sold positions in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 6.24 million shares, down from 6.94 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 24 Increased: 9 New Position: 9.

Analysts await Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 34.09% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.44 per share. USAP’s profit will be $2.55M for 13.45 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $137.09 million. The companyÂ’s products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. It has a 17.75 P/E ratio. The firm offers semi-finished and finished long products in the forms of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers , which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 3.88% of its portfolio in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. for 448,489 shares. Forest Hill Capital Llc owns 252,544 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eidelman Virant Capital has 0.61% invested in the company for 71,790 shares. The Minnesota-based Next Century Growth Investors Llc has invested 0.53% in the stock. Thb Asset Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 191,794 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. U.S. Bancorp has $5900 highest and $52.5000 lowest target. $56.75’s average target is 2.55% above currents $55.34 stock price. U.S. Bancorp had 8 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9 with “Underweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by JP Morgan. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 1 by Macquarie Research. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”.