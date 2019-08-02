Lynch & Associates Upped Its Intl Bus Machines (IBM) Holding; Suncoke Energy Partners LP Has 1.2 Sentiment

Suncoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.57, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 24 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 20 sold and reduced their equity positions in Suncoke Energy Partners LP. The institutional investors in our database now own: 4.89 million shares, up from 2.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Suncoke Energy Partners LP in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 13 Increased: 8 New Position: 16.

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership, produces and sells coke used in the blast furnace production of steel in the United States. The company has market cap of $573.68 million. It operates through two divisions, Domestic Coke and Coal Logistics. It has a 11.75 P/E ratio. The firm also provides metallurgical and thermal coal mixing and handling terminal services, as well as operates Convent Marine Terminal, an export terminal in the United States Gulf Coast located in Convent, Louisiana.

S. Muoio & Co. Llc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. for 30,200 shares. Westchester Capital Management Llc owns 700,099 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alpine Global Management Llc has 0.31% invested in the company for 86,820 shares. The Maryland-based Arrow Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.24% in the stock. Kellner Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 15,010 shares.

