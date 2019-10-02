Lynch & Associates Raised U S Bancorp (USB) Holding by $503,516; Stock Value Rose; Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Holding Maintained by Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 9,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 106,428 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.58M, up from 96,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $52.88. About 4.33M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1)

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 80.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 654,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 1.46 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.83M, up from 809,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.48. About 1.18 million shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBRA); 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.64; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.48 – $2.56; 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NARElT’s RElTWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 02/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ALL OUTSTANDING; 07/05/2018 – SABRA RESTRUCTURES CONTRACTUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNATURE HEAL; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q EPS 34c; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.27 – $2.35; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Cuts 2018 View To EPS $1.98-EPS $2.06

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 32,700 shares to 679,181 shares, valued at $27.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 364,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,537 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold SBRA shares while 68 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 161.30 million shares or 5.20% more from 153.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teachers Insurance And Annuity Association Of America invested in 0.15% or 65,066 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited has invested 0% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Amica Mutual Company has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.01% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Enterprise Fincl Corporation stated it has 2,166 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Service Automobile Association has 0% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 289,002 shares. Asset One Ltd reported 0.04% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Cutter & Brokerage has invested 0.09% in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 852,669 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% or 3,124 shares in its portfolio. Next Gp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 118,197 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 12,956 were accumulated by Shelton Cap Mgmt. Moreover, River Road Asset Mgmt has 0.48% invested in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fdx Advsr Incorporated reported 0.07% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). South State Corp reported 140,904 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 48,413 shares or 1% of the stock. Convergence Inv Prns Lc invested in 4,762 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gru reported 0.35% stake. Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 11,382 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Com accumulated 0.42% or 362,782 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Limited Com reported 0.51% stake. Neville Rodie & Shaw accumulated 0.16% or 29,344 shares. Argent Cap Management Limited Co owns 10,474 shares. Parkside Fin Comml Bank And Trust invested in 0.14% or 8,127 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.5% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Moreover, Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Hayek Kallen Invest Management holds 1.02% or 30,824 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 6,987 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.