Lynch & Associates Has Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $495,558; Stock Price Rose; Wedgewood Partners Holds Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST)

Lynch & Associates decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates sold 3,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 151,381 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.28M, down from 155,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 17.33 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: The EU’s Hungary Drama

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 63.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 776,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 2.00M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.10 million, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $32.28. About 2.63 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s Pickup: Elon And Jeff: The Best Of Enemies; India Advances National Logistics Policy – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Not so fast: U.S. CDC isn’t ready to blame illicit ‘street vapes’ for illnesses – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Time to Buy Roku Stock on the Dip After Streaming TV Competition Selloff? – Nasdaq” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CVS: Fundamentals Matter – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fastenal (FAST) Q1 Earnings: Can Solid Sales Ease Margin Woes? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 was bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisor Lc has 0.04% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Davy Asset holds 0.09% or 8,318 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 18,254 shares. Loudon Investment Ltd Liability Company holds 3.15% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 114,104 shares. Nottingham Advsrs holds 0.12% or 22,778 shares in its portfolio. Legacy Ptnrs Inc holds 8,570 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 57,312 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The reported 84,895 shares stake. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, Maryland-based fund reported 394,987 shares. Brown Advisory owns 87,198 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Taylor Frigon Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 45,116 shares. Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 23,000 were accumulated by Country Club Tru Na. Wetherby Asset stated it has 16,966 shares. Capital Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 22,778 shares or 0% of the stock.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 116,556 shares to 595,104 shares, valued at $49.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings by 7,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,683 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MSFT Continues Buyback Frenzy – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “4 Reasons To Sell Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GSK CEO up for Microsoft board – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.