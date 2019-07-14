Lynch & Associates Has Boosted Intl Bus Machines (IBM) Holding by $351,372; Share Price Declined; Kellogg Co. (K) Stock Price Rose While Private Trust Co Cut Its Position by $703,893

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in Kellogg Co. (K) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 12,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 214,340 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.30M, down from 226,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Kellogg Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.55. About 1.40 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REPORTS PLANS FOR 4% DIV BOOST; 23/04/2018 – White House: Vice President Mike Pence Announces Lieutenant General (Ret) Keith Kellogg as National Security Advisor; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Rtg To Kellogg Co’s Sr Unsecd Notes; 15/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Keeps Rebound Alive as Special K Maker Thrives Overseas; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Calley welcomes Delton Kellogg High School Marching Band to state Capitol; 16/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Wild Berry Froot Loops® Flies Onto Shelves; 19/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Drops First-Ever Record Made Of Cereal

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in Intl Bus Machines Corp (IBM) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 2,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,824 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33M, up from 42,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Intl Bus Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 2.71M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 18/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 20 Points as IBM Caps Upside — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – IBM Vet Leads Company Behind Pipeline System Shut by Web Attack; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for lBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank holds 10,985 shares. Johnson Fincl Gru has 0.17% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0% or 3,601 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability has 41,590 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,660 shares. Sandy Spring Bank owns 15,575 shares. Truepoint owns 1,942 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.25% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). B Riley Wealth Management holds 9,381 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Capwealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 0.81% stake. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 10,580 shares. Burke Herbert Comml Bank has 9,228 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 0.26% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 474,547 shares. Intersect Ltd Com reported 3,102 shares stake. Sei Invests has 0.07% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 144,059 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Costco, DuPont, IBM, Merck And More – Benzinga” on July 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “IBM POWER9 on IBM Cloud to Help Accelerate Adoption of Hybrid Cloud – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Watch in June – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Earnings: The Cloud Will Deliver – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $67.42 million activity.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co. New (NYSE:RTN) by 4,151 shares to 13,864 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Msci European Etf (VGK) by 11,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Usa Min Volatil (USMV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Lllp stated it has 4,412 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blair William And Il reported 22,097 shares stake. Howard Hughes Medical Institute invested 0.67% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 22,778 were accumulated by Tudor Corp Et Al. Us Bancorporation De invested in 100,059 shares. Qs Llc owns 101,104 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems, a New York-based fund reported 324,259 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Northwest Counselors Ltd Co reported 0.27% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc owns 13,129 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Natixis Advsrs LP owns 37,395 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 11,763 shares. Virginia-based Godsey & Gibb has invested 0.13% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Fort Washington Invest Oh invested in 0.01% or 22,617 shares. Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited reported 0% stake.