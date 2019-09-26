Lynch & Associates Has Lowered Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $495,558; S&Co Cut Its Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by $335,475 as Share Value Declined

Lynch & Associates decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates sold 3,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 151,381 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.28 million, down from 155,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $139.68. About 11.44 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 7,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 393,430 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.84M, down from 400,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 5.04 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Harvard Announce New Fibrosis Research Collaboration; 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol North and East Burial Grounds Commission Wed, 4/11/2018, 7:00 PM; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Tue, 3/13/2018, 7:30 PM; 05/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (65IB) 65IB Drugs, Pharmaceuticals and; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 04/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 144KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fire Department Mon, 3/5/2018, 7:30 PM; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/5/2018, 8:00 PM; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Eliquis Revenue $1.51 Billion; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – INCREASING 2018 NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RANGE FROM $3.15 – $3.30 TO $3.35 – $3.45

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp by 45,861 shares to 797,996 shares, valued at $9.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd Cl A by 48,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. The insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.86 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.