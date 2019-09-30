Lynch & Associates Has Boosted Its U S Bancorp (USB) Holding; Netflix (NFLX) Market Valuation Declined While Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Increased Position

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 9,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 106,428 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.58M, up from 96,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $55.46. About 1.78 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 369.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 16,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 20,841 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.66 million, up from 4,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $265.86. About 3.07 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 10/04/2018 – GeekWire: Google and Netflix team up on Kayenta, an open-source project for automated deployment monitoring; 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix, says RBC’s Mahaney; 08/03/2018 – Michael D. Shear: EXCLUSIVE: Former President Obama is in talks with Netflix to produce shows for the streaming service that; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX QTRLY SHR $0.64; QTRLY REV $3.7 BLN VS $2.64 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Vivendi under pressure to float music ‘jewel’ to offset Italian problems; 08/03/2018 – Vallejo Times: March 8 Vallejo A&E Source: Mike E. Winfield doesn’t wait for Netflix or networks … produces his own comedy; 23/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – OFFERING OF NOTES WAS UPSIZED FROM AN ORIGINALLY ANNOUNCED AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.5 BLN; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX 1Q STREAMING CONTENT OBLIGATIONS $17.9B; 02/04/2018 – Reality TV World: Netflix posts job openings for paid binge-watchers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (Prn) by 2.20 million shares to 3.45M shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,333 shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Prn).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.