Lynch & Associates Raised Its U S Bancorp (USB) Stake; Mosaic Co (MOS) Stake Has Increased by S&Co Inc

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 9,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 106,428 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.58 million, up from 96,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.64. About 2.32 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Mosaic Co (MOS) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 25,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.56M, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Mosaic Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $19.98. About 1.90M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marble Harbor Counsel owns 17,800 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Fincl Architects holds 0% or 100 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.04% or 16,529 shares. Victory invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Benjamin F Edwards & Inc reported 800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Shelton Capital Mgmt has 0.05% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 31,868 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 5.23M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Farmers Bankshares owns 133 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt owns 300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Becker Capital Mngmt has invested 1.07% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Panagora Asset Inc invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Brandywine Glob Invest Limited Co stated it has 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Us Bancshares De invested in 25,086 shares or 0% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Asset One Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mosaic Fertilizantes Announces Return to Full Production at AraxÃ¡ and Tapira Mines – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Mining.com with their article: “Mosaic resumes full operations at Brazil mines – MINING.com” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mosaic returns to full production at Brazil mines – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mosaic to buy back $250M in shares, curtail 500K tons phosphates output – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $473,466 activity. $100,300 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by Freeland Clint. The insider Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022. 12,998 shares were bought by BEEBE CHERYL K, worth $249,692. On Tuesday, September 10 the insider MONAHAN WILLIAM T bought $49,902.