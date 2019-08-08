Lynch & Associates Has Raised By $426,105 Its General Mills (GIS) Stake; Marathon Capital Management Decreased Its Harmonic (HLIT) Holding

Marathon Capital Management decreased Harmonic Inc (HLIT) stake by 91.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Capital Management sold 256,175 shares as Harmonic Inc (HLIT)’s stock rose 33.87%. The Marathon Capital Management holds 22,375 shares with $121,000 value, down from 278,550 last quarter. Harmonic Inc now has $647.89M valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.19. About 504,330 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 58.10% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees FY Adj Loss/Shr 22c-Adj EPS 18c; 21/03/2018 – Harmonic and Veygo Team Up to Deliver End-to-End OTT Solution, Successfully Deployed by Indonesia’s AMTV; 08/04/2018 – Harmonic Unveils Low-Latency UHD HDR OTT Workflow for Live Sports Applications; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic 1Q Bookings $102.6 Million; 08/04/2018 – Fuji Television Network Selects Harmonic Cloud Playout Solution for OTT Delivery; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj EPS 2c; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Harmonic Drive Systems 6324.T -2017/18 group results; 14/05/2018 – RGM Capital Exits Position in Harmonic; 03/04/2018 – Harmonic Sets the Benchmark for OTT Delivery and Next-Gen TV at 2018 NAB Show

Lynch & Associates increased General Mills Inc (GIS) stake by 147.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lynch & Associates acquired 8,355 shares as General Mills Inc (GIS)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Lynch & Associates holds 14,015 shares with $725,000 value, up from 5,660 last quarter. General Mills Inc now has $32.39B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $52.92. About 3.03M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold HLIT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 75.14 million shares or 4.61% more from 71.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,341 are held by Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company. Raymond James Svcs invested in 22,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 209,575 shares. Piedmont Advsr reported 22,241 shares. Victory Management invested in 0% or 376,980 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Co reported 0.1% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0% stake. 258,281 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 75,415 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management has invested 0.01% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT). Grp Incorporated One Trading Lp has 6,455 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon owns 1.01M shares.

More notable recent Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Harmonic (HLIT) – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Harmonic (HLIT) Gain on Rising Earnings Estimates? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bull Of The Day: Harmonic (HLIT) – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Harmonic (HLIT) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Harmonic +4.5% on Comcast license deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Harmonic had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, June 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, July 30.

Among 11 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Mills had 23 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) rating on Thursday, March 21. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $52 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of GIS in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Guggenheim. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by UBS. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Guggenheim. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap invested 0.2% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 126,848 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Co owns 73,660 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. King Luther Capital Mngmt reported 60,403 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 89,075 shares stake. 1.48M are owned by Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Llc. Hennessy Advisors invested in 0.27% or 113,100 shares. 1.30M were reported by Sirios Cap Management Limited Partnership. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 24,437 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.16% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Llc reported 24,433 shares. 45,595 were reported by Bokf Na. South State Corp reported 26,051 shares. Beacon Financial Grp Inc has invested 1.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Earnest Prtn Ltd reported 265 shares.