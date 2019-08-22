Lynch & Associates Has Raised Kimberly (KMB) Holding; Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad (LOMA) Shorts Decreased By 25.48%

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad (NYSE:LOMA) had a decrease of 25.48% in short interest. LOMA’s SI was 247,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 25.48% from 332,000 shares previously. With 424,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad (NYSE:LOMA)’s short sellers to cover LOMA’s short positions. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.64. About 475,348 shares traded. Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:LOMA) has risen 7.12% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.12% the S&P500. Some Historical LOMA News: 28/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km W of Loma Linda, CA; 08/03/2018 – Loma Negra 4Q Rev MXN4.45B; 28/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.6 – 2km W of Loma Linda, CA; 19/03/2018 – Point Loma Resources Announces 2017 Year-End Reserves and Year-End Reserve Evaluation of Recent Transaction; 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS REDUCED CMCSA, BAC, AGN, LOMA, LLY IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Loma Negra Reports 1Q18 Y; 20/04/2018 – KREX 5/Fox 4: #BREAKING – MCSO says Skipper Island Fire is now 100% contained. I-70’between Fruita and Loma being closed for; 19/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 2km NNW of Loma Linda, CA; 08/03/2018 – LOMA NEGRA 4Q NET ARS665M; 17/04/2018 – USGS: M 0.9 – 4km N of Loma Linda, CA

Lynch & Associates increased Kimberly (KMB) stake by 16.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lynch & Associates acquired 2,486 shares as Kimberly (KMB)'s stock rose 8.11%. The Lynch & Associates holds 17,667 shares with $2.19 million value, up from 15,181 last quarter. Kimberly now has $48.84B valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $141.91. About 1.12M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. invested 0% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Amer Grp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 146,958 shares. Chemical Natl Bank has invested 0.22% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Dearborn Partners Ltd Liability Com accumulated 169,894 shares or 1.4% of the stock. New York-based Tocqueville Asset Management LP has invested 0.13% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorporation Trust Company has invested 0.11% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Company Pa holds 108,395 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance reported 82,200 shares. Kornitzer Cap Ks owns 307,645 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. 1.48 million were reported by Swiss Fincl Bank. Natl Asset Mgmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Hudock Capital Grp Inc Limited Co owns 0.08% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 1,752 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 849,716 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.04% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Elm Advsrs Ltd holds 2,977 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kimberly-Clark has $15200 highest and $105 lowest target. $132.33’s average target is -6.75% below currents $141.91 stock price. Kimberly-Clark had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $115 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. Macquarie Research upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $14200 target in Tuesday, April 23 report. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 18 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley.

