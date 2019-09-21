Lynch & Associates Has Raised Its At&T (T) Holding; Kemnay Advisory Services Has Upped Its Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $643,721 as Shares Declined

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 10,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 72,588 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, up from 62,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.07M shares traded or 141.32% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was a ‘big mistake’; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: TIME WARNER DEAL SET TO CLOSE AFTER JUDGE’S RULING; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a ‘Big Mistake’ (Video); 17/04/2018 – AT&T, Time Warner CEOs to Take the Stand in Defense of Merger; 11/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: AT&T CEO Admits Cohen Payment a ‘Big Mistake’; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson says deal needed in content-dependent world; 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 3,809 shares as the company's stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 199,367 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.78M, up from 195,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 15.78M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $408.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 820 shares to 19,428 shares, valued at $36.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlantica Yield Plc by 90,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207 shares, and cut its stake in Terraform Pwr Inc.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Alibaba bids farewell to Jack Ma – Seeking Alpha" on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Alibaba Stock Split: What BABA Investors Should Know About the 1-for-8 Proposal – Yahoo News" published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Alibaba: Kaola Acquisition Enhances Market Leadership – Seeking Alpha" on September 13, 2019.