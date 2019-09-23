Lynch & Associates Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $495,558 as Market Valuation Rose; Fastenal Co (FAST) Share Price Declined While Provident Investment Management Has Boosted Position

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 96.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 555,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.87M, up from 576,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 5.46 million shares traded or 23.94% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Lynch & Associates decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates sold 3,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 151,381 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.28M, down from 155,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Callahan Ltd reported 146,814 shares stake. Morgan Stanley has 59.91 million shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. Sands Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 225,274 shares. Marathon Capital Mgmt reported 1.46% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Psagot Invest House Limited invested 0.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv stated it has 15,713 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel reported 6,332 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement System has 2.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Millennium Limited Company reported 1.45M shares. Chickasaw Mngmt Lc accumulated 18,890 shares. Clenar Muke Llc holds 9.45% or 24.51M shares in its portfolio. The Louisiana-based Waters Parkerson Comm Ltd Llc has invested 2.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Us Fincl Bank De holds 2.35% or 6.29M shares in its portfolio. First Trust invested in 250,719 shares. Cs Mckee LP owns 450,315 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $674.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 3,640 shares to 278,497 shares, valued at $37.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,371 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kdi Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.44% or 118,268 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 22,016 shares. Assetmark Inc, a California-based fund reported 48 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Co holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 51,100 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Banque Pictet & Cie owns 152,764 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated holds 8,331 shares. Choate Inv reported 8,612 shares. Oppenheimer has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). National Bank & Trust holds 48,962 shares. Advisors Preferred Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Limited owns 98,783 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gateway Advisers Ltd stated it has 23,674 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel has 13,126 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. also bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares.