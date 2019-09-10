Lynch & Associates Continues to Hold Stake in Kimberly (KMB); Coldstream Capital Management Has Decreased Its W P Carey (WPC) Position by $1.80 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 2,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 17,667 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, up from 15,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 189,133 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Still Expects 2018 Adj Effective Tax Rate of 23% to 26%; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Braces for Even Higher Pulp Inflation — Commodity Comment; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 68.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 23,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The hedge fund held 10,830 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848,000, down from 33,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $88.43. About 22,857 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) by 11,715 shares to 30,173 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 16,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $213.80 million for 17.55 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Korea Investment owns 3,625 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hl Service Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,128 shares or 0% of the stock. Nomura Asset accumulated 184,368 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset reported 143,359 shares. Mcf Advisors Llc holds 782 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.05% or 43,000 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset As owns 16,773 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 4,600 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Grp Inc holds 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) or 41,254 shares. Lazard Asset Lc stated it has 3,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Corp invested in 10,098 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 26 shares. Bahl & Gaynor holds 83,570 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru, a California-based fund reported 1,100 shares.