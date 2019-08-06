Lynch & Associates Has Boosted Its Kimberly (KMB) Position; Capital Growth Management LP Has Decreased By $11.16 Million Its Pbf Energy (PBF) Position

Lynch & Associates increased Kimberly (KMB) stake by 16.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lynch & Associates acquired 2,486 shares as Kimberly (KMB)’s stock rose 8.11%. The Lynch & Associates holds 17,667 shares with $2.19 million value, up from 15,181 last quarter. Kimberly now has $45.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $133.63. About 1.45 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES KIM UNDERHILL HEAD OF N. AMERICA UNIT

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) stake by 57.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 360,000 shares as Pbf Energy Inc (PBF)’s stock declined 16.70%. The Capital Growth Management Lp holds 270,000 shares with $8.41 million value, down from 630,000 last quarter. Pbf Energy Inc now has $2.89B valuation. The stock decreased 4.00% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $23.52. About 3.26M shares traded or 49.75% up from the average. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 20/03/2018 – ALL UNITS OPERATING AT PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY AFTER WEEKEND POWER OUTAGE; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND, BORROWINGS UNDER PARTNERSHIP’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & EQUITY ISSUED TO PBF ENERGY; 10/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT RESTART EXPECTED BY WEEKEND; 11/04/2018 – PBF’s Chalmette, Louisiana refinery to restart gasoline unit in next 2 days; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC SAYS ON MAY 2, ENTERED INTO A NEW ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restarting gasoline unit; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q Net $30.4M; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – 2018 REVOLVING LOAN REPLACED EXISTING ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF AUGUST 15, 2014

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura has invested 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 337,519 shares or 0.01% of the stock. M&T Commercial Bank accumulated 0% or 7,801 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd invested in 9,257 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Element Capital Lc holds 13,933 shares. Metropolitan Life Company Ny owns 19,129 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 196,618 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.04% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.03% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 67,000 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsr Inc holds 0% or 36,110 shares. Assetmark Inc, California-based fund reported 77 shares. Waddell Reed Financial holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 344,977 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co stated it has 15 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 171,755 shares stake. Westfield Cap Management LP holds 1.58M shares.

Among 5 analysts covering PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PBF Energy had 10 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, March 4 with “Hold”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $40 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The stock of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, May 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25.

More notable recent PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About PBF Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:PBF) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Midwest refiners eye boost from Laurel Pipeline bidirectional service – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PBF Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:PBF) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Capital Growth Management Lp increased Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) stake by 10,000 shares to 340,000 valued at $43.52 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) stake by 355,000 shares and now owns 420,000 shares. Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Kimberly-Clark had 13 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 20. JP Morgan maintained Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, February 12. The firm has “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, June 17. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $115 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Sell” rating and $11600 target in Tuesday, April 23 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24 with “Equal-Weight”. Macquarie Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) on Tuesday, April 23 to “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) rating on Tuesday, June 18. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $14500 target.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity. $704,703 worth of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) shares were sold by PALMER ANTHONY J..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garrison Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 29,404 shares. Montecito Natl Bank And holds 5,347 shares. S&Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 27,817 shares. Investment Counsel invested in 0.92% or 20,162 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 12,767 shares. Moreover, Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation has 0.2% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 2,404 shares. Signaturefd Ltd holds 2,935 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 4,869 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Uss Mngmt Ltd owns 97,000 shares. The Maryland-based Profund Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Webster National Bank & Trust N A owns 0.02% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 1,315 shares. Boston Ltd Company holds 44,762 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 2,868 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).