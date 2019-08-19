Lynch & Associates Holds Position in Intl Bus Machines (IBM); Brookstone Capital Management Trimmed Its Caterpillar Del (CAT) Holding by $361,800 as Stock Value Declined

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in Intl Bus Machines Corp (IBM) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 2,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 44,824 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33M, up from 42,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Intl Bus Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $134.97. About 2.34 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/04/2018 – Pelco and IBM Combine Powerful Camera and Video Management Systems Technology with Intelligent Video Analytics; 16/04/2018 – Realfiction: IBM installs Realfictions mixed reality display DeepFrame at its new innovation centre in Abu Dhabi; 06/03/2018 – BayCare Hospitals Named Among Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson Health; 19/03/2018 – Media Alert: IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty To Keynote IBM THINK 2018 (Live Webcast); 05/04/2018 – IBM joins group building a blockchain-based global identity network; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q REV. $19.07B, EST. $18.83B; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Financing Rev $405M; 22/03/2018 – Trianz Wins IBM Excellence Award at Think 2018 for Managed Security Services; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO ACQUIRER OF HELPSYSTEMS IN CONNECTION WITH LBO; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, Al, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 2,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 16,437 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, down from 19,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $117.31. About 1.82 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: NO INJURIES AT MAPLETON FIRE; OPERATIONS CONTINUE; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough stance on trade as U.S. officials push talks; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEES SOME RISK OF HIGHER STEEL PRICES BUT CAN MITIGATE; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Jump on Strong International Demand; 23/04/2018 – DJ Caterpillar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAT); 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Mutual Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Fincl Products Rev $709M; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 26%; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Appointed Andrew Bonfield as Chief Fincl Officer Effective Sept 1

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50 million and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 13,645 shares to 20,995 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 60,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 333,598 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 10.15 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.