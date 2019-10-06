Lynch & Associates Has Decreased Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $495,558; Brant Point Investment Management Has Trimmed Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Holding by $1.54 Million; Share Price Rose

Lynch & Associates decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates sold 3,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 151,381 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.28 million, down from 155,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 19/03/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing Camp Lejeune; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The hedge fund held 117,145 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.03M, down from 129,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59M shares traded or 507.95% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT: FEB. TOTAL SYSTEM PASSENGERS UP 15.7% VS YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN PART, BORROWINGS UNDER THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 10, 2018; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. 100C; 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q EPS 77c; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,278 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al owns 18,709 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP holds 38,700 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 24,981 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 3,617 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.27M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability reported 1.18 million shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.07% or 31,149 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited accumulated 41,475 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability reported 741,583 shares stake. 3,916 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc. Lbmc Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 14,742 shares. Iberiabank has 3,130 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.02% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Warren Averett Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.3% or 15,670 shares.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $203.53 million for 28.97 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 950,000 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $336.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 5,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested in 1.88% or 1.64M shares. Advisory Service Inc owns 20,471 shares. Proffitt Goodson accumulated 16,054 shares. Dorsal Capital Limited Liability Company has 11.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.53M shares. Athena Capital Advisors Lc has 2.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 74,075 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co holds 5.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 60,180 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi holds 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 27,949 shares. Punch & Associate Invest Management stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Psagot Inv House Limited accumulated 89,950 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership invested in 457,925 shares. Moreover, Columbus Hill LP has 4.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 373,403 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh stated it has 4,466 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Mgmt holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 332,270 shares. 17,088 were reported by S R Schill Associates. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 39,719 shares for 2.13% of their portfolio.