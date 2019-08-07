Lynch & Associates Lifted Intel (INTC) Holding by $317,205; Bragg Financial Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 213,124 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.45M, up from 207,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.73. About 26.57 million shares traded or 12.09% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “MAINTAINING A SOURCE ENB CONNECTION DURING HANDOVER” (CHINESE, AMERICAN; 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 25/05/2018 – Intel Says Factors Such as Age Weren’t Part of Decision-Making Process for Layoffs; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Intel Corporation (INTC) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2018; 27/04/2018 – As of Thursday’s close, Intel was up nearly 15 percent on the year and more than 40 percent in the 12-month period; 08/03/2018 – McAfee Closes Acquisition of TunnelBear, Enhancing Its Advanced Cybersecurity Portfolio to Protect Consumers from Device to Cloud; 16/04/2018 – Intel’s Chip Lead Disappearing, Says Linley Group — Barron’s Blog

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 228 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,225 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, up from 2,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1793.4. About 4.19 million shares traded or 8.04% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – “Introducing Kaleido to AWS customers is going to help customers move faster and not worry about managing blockchain themselves,” Amazon Web Services says; 26/05/2018 – 1CloudRoad: Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said it was cooperating fully with regulators but declined to elaborate; 22/03/2018 – New York Mag: More Than a Dozen Whole Foods Execs Have Reportedly Bailed Under Amazon; 24/04/2018 – Locus Technologies to offer its EHS multi-tenant SaaS Locus Platform on Amazon Web Services; 15/03/2018 – Amazon to pop another 10% with ‘long runway’ ahead in apparel, says Wells Fargo; 30/03/2018 – It will also be Amazon Prime; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 26/03/2018 – Infor Announces Coleman A.l. for Healthcare; 06/03/2018 – Target Declines After Amazon Fight Puts the Squeeze on Margins

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 426,654 are held by Swedbank. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda accumulated 3,900 shares or 2.91% of the stock. 10 holds 162 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 7,395 shares. 17,413 are owned by Counselors. Clarkston Capital Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Advisor Gru holds 1.1% or 31,274 shares. Meyer Handelman reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Girard Prns invested in 1.94% or 5,839 shares. Flow Traders Us owns 176 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Huntington Bankshares holds 47,808 shares. Doliver Advsr Lp reported 0.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,240 are owned by Beach Inv Mgmt Ltd. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp owns 17,500 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Cadinha Lc owns 6,046 shares for 2.11% of their portfolio.

