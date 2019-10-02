Lynch & Associates Holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Boosted as Shares Rose; Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Trimmed Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position as Share Value Rose

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 33.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 9,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 37,051 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14 million, up from 27,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $115.55. About 11.23M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Applies to Launch Joint-Venture Brokerage in China; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Economist Lim Recommended to Join Bank of Korea’s Board; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $214 FROM $196; 06/03/2018 – Kennametal To Attend J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference On March 13, 2018; 08/03/2018 – JPM’s Pinto sees possible 40 pct correction in equities – Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – Jeld-Wen Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 09/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S MARFRIG SAYS HIRED JP MORGAN TO HELP IT SELL FOOD COMPANY KEYSTONE; 18/05/2018 – VIVENDI VIV.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 43 EUROS FROM 42 EUROS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "Wall Street set for higher open ahead of manufacturing data – StreetInsider.com" on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 10, 2019, Fool.com published: "Yes, Buffett Has Marijuana and Cryptocurrency Exposure – Motley Fool" on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: "Exclusive: UNC Chapel Hill turns to big banks as it seeks millions for financial education center – Triangle Business Journal" published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "U.S. repos and the JPMorgan factor – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 11.94 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

