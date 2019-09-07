Lynch & Associates Has Upped Its Intl Bus Machines (IBM) Position by $351,372; Bank Of New York Mellon Cut Ecolab (ECL) Position as Stock Rose

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in Intl Bus Machines Corp (IBM) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 2,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 44,824 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33M, up from 42,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Intl Bus Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.52M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/04/2018 – TSB CALLS IN IBM TO HELP RESOLVE ITS DIGITAL BANKING CRISIS – SKY NEWS; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Include $800 Million Discrete Tax Benefit; 16/05/2018 – Qualtrics Announces Strategic Partnership with IBM; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Ernst & Young hires three executive directors, principal; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES; 08/05/2018 – CryptoCoin: ANZ & IBM Develop Blockchain Insurance Solution; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 13F NO LONGER SHOWS STAKE IN IBM AS OF 1Q

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 108,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 4.04 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $713.68M, down from 4.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $206.69. About 977,646 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $497.29 million for 30.04 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs accumulated 0.16% or 15,001 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Ltd has 0.03% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 26,876 shares. Advsr Asset Inc owns 33,617 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Ltd Co reported 1,398 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp accumulated 0.86% or 361,235 shares. Moreover, Parkside Financial Bank & has 0.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 208 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 217,700 shares. Cahill Fincl Advsr stated it has 1,448 shares. Tower Llc (Trc) stated it has 7,154 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has 1.2% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 447,120 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 9,496 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Bluestein R H has invested 0.06% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Ww Asset Mgmt has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.19% or 11,075 shares. Cleararc Cap stated it has 6,142 shares.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rapid7 Inc by 79,364 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $79.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U.S. Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:USPH) by 38,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Tru holds 1.25% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 74,176 shares. Moreover, Davidson has 0.04% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 2,008 shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability accumulated 1,057 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.07% or 10,003 shares. Moreover, Stanley has 0.59% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 17,360 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.27% stake. Rathbone Brothers Pcl holds 0.15% or 32,105 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Halsey Associate Ct has 0.44% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hennessy Incorporated holds 0.67% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 102,550 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 13.17M shares. London Com Of Virginia has 7,269 shares. Levin Cap Strategies LP has invested 1.76% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pettee Incorporated holds 1.18% or 13,227 shares. 14,443 were reported by Covington Cap Management.

