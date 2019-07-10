Lynch & Associates Has Raised Stake in Intel (INTC); Avalonbay Communiti (AVB) Shareholder Hgk Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $502,600

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 213,124 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.45 million, up from 207,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 17.85 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY REVENUE WAS $16.1 BILLION VS $14.8 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 19/03/2018 – INTEL ELECTS RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russia probe; 02/05/2018 – MERKEL: NEW ISRAELI INTEL. ON IRAN MUST BE REVIEWED BY IAEA; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2Q Tax Rate About 14%; 08/05/2018 – VENUENEXT GETS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Avalonbay Communiti (AVB) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 2,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 32,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Avalonbay Communiti for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $211.51. About 565,980 shares traded or 2.50% up from the average. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.98% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $331.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,230 shares to 130,648 shares, valued at $7.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpm International I (NYSE:RPM) by 12,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).