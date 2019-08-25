Lynch & Associates Increased Its Holding in Intel (INTC) by $317,205 as Shares Declined; As Vale S A (VALE) Stock Rose, Uss Investment Management LTD Has Cut by $5.85 Million Its Stake

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 213,124 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.45 million, up from 207,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 32.82M shares traded or 47.65% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/05/2018 – THREE COMPANIES WIN $550.8 MLN BLANKET PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY MCAFEE SOFTWARE TO U.S. DEFENSE DEPARTMENT -PENTAGON; 12/03/2018 – Fox News: BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between #Trump campaign and Russia; 03/04/2018 – Supermicro First-to-Market with IoT Embedded Solutions optimized for New 8th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – Intel-Sponsored Study: Smart Cities Technologies Give Back 125 Hours to Citizens Every Year; 12/03/2018 – Intel For Broadcom? Street Blanches at Potential $170B Deal — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Intel Corporation’s (INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich Hosts 2018 Stockholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 14/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Vice Chairman Warner Urges WH to Make Security Clearance Reform a Top Priority

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd analyzed 450,000 shares as the company's stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.79M, down from 2.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $53.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 24.44 million shares traded or 23.81% up from the average. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR) by 400,000 shares to 2.58M shares, valued at $41.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU).

More notable recent Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vale S.A.: Less Uncertainty From Brumadinho But China Remains Key Risk – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Vale Stock to Trend Higher on Positive Industry Tailwinds – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Do Barclays, JP Morgan, And Credit Suisse Agree On Vale’s Stock Price Estimate? – Forbes” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vale subject of new Brazil dam disaster probe – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vale CFO subject of Brazil regulator investigation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.