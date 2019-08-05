Lynch & Associates Raised General Mills (GIS) Stake by $426,105; As United Continental Holdings (UAL) Valuation Rose, Nuwave Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding by $373,986

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 147.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 8,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 14,015 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $725,000, up from 5,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.97. About 2.31M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in United Continental Holdings (UAL) by 283.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 4,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 6,401 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $511,000, up from 1,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in United Continental Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.37% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $85.52. About 2.70M shares traded or 8.93% up from the average. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR CEO OSCAR MUNOZ COMMENTS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 24/05/2018 – Boutique Air Announces Codeshare Partnership with United Airlines; 17/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 21/03/2018 – United is reviewing its pet-transportation program after a rash of mixups involving passengers’ pets; 20/03/2018 – UNITED AIR WON’T ACCEPT ANY NEW RESERVATIONS FOR PETSAFE; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Net $147M; 05/03/2018 – UNITED PRESIDENT SCOTT KIRBY COMMENTS IN NEW EMPLOYEE MEMO; 24/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT TODAY; 13/03/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: HEARTBREAKING: A dog died on a United Airlines flight after being placed in the overheard bin…; 18/04/2018 – Airlines Rally After United Finally Enjoys a Good Earnings Call

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 6,217 shares to 78 shares, valued at $7,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) by 22,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,228 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

