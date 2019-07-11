Lynch & Associates Raised Its Stake in Kimberly (KMB) by $305,778 as Share Value Rose; As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Market Value Rose, Manikay Partners Boosted Position by $7.77 Million

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $78.32. About 4.06M shares traded or 8.58% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile US: Is Third Time a Charm? — 3rd Update; 30/04/2018 – ‘A competitor will be removed’ from the market if Sprint and T-Mobile are allowed to merge: Analyst; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Sees FY18 Adj EBITDA $11.4B-$11.8B; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.87 AT&T USERS FOR EVERY 1 LOST; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Talks Are Preliminary; 30/04/2018 – Editorial: The Implausible Promises of a T-Mobile-Sprint Merger; 01/05/2018 – Trump Once Called T-Mobile `Terrible’ and Now CEO Comes Calling; 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO JOHN LEGERE CONCLUDES BTV APPEARANCE; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms T-Mobile’s Cfr, Places Unsecured Ratings On Review For Downgrade Following Announcement To Merge With Sprint

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 2,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,667 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 15,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $136.51. About 248,288 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL; 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS; 02/04/2018 – HALYARD HEALTH INC – ON MARCH 30, COURT GRANTED CO’S MOTION TO DISMISS, WITHOUT LEAVE TO AMEND, PUTATIVE CLASS ACTION FILED ON JUNE 28, 2016; 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark lifts full-year sales forecast; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Program Will Generate Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of $500M-$550M by End of 2021; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB)

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Investment Advsrs Ltd Company invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas invested in 0.02% or 1,650 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr holds 20,472 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Perkins Coie has 0.01% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 121 shares. Holowesko Partners Ltd has 0.05% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Paloma Prns Management Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 2,942 shares. Sunbelt owns 18,161 shares. Rnc Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Blackrock Inc holds 24.47M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 1,819 are held by Lee Danner Bass Inc. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com owns 0.29% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 266,613 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc stated it has 2,232 shares. 129,462 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. Blb&B Ltd Co holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 20,909 shares. Tci Wealth Inc reported 1% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01 billion and $810.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 90,000 shares to 410,000 shares, valued at $15.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.