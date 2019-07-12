Lynch & Associates Increases Stake in General Mills (GIS); As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Rudman Errol M Lifted Holding by $808,000

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 147.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 8,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,015 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $725,000, up from 5,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $53.56. About 5.36M shares traded or 29.86% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ

Rudman Errol M increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,110 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, up from 39,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $114.1. About 11.13 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/04/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170; 03/04/2018 – ‘U.S. Administration Does Have an Agenda’ Says JPMorgan’s Titherington (Video); 29/05/2018 – Talos Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Paris to get thousands of jobs due to Brexit – French finance minister; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan’s air rights transaction stirs controversy; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan expands oil & gas practice with Morgan Stanley hires – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – POLYMETAL POLYP.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – COMMITTING $4.5 BLN FOR REGIONAL HOME AND SMALL BUSINESS LENDING AND AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING; 11/05/2018 – Altair Engineering Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,592 are owned by Moody Bank Division. Comerica Natl Bank accumulated 140,422 shares. Hamlin Lc holds 1.34% or 580,496 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 5,400 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 33,912 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Security Comml Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia stated it has 17,301 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 1.12M shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.04% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Fukoku Mutual Life owns 3,900 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hemenway Tru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 15,160 shares. Perritt Management accumulated 5,948 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 383,647 shares. Cibc Inc invested 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Somerset Grp Lc accumulated 0.18% or 4,232 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cs Mckee LP has invested 3.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Schaller Invest Gp stated it has 1.61% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Northstar has invested 0.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rockland has invested 0.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 320,817 were reported by Synovus. Nexus Investment Mngmt has 308,600 shares for 4.62% of their portfolio. Associated Banc, Alabama-based fund reported 391,130 shares. Wilsey Asset holds 6.52% or 153,142 shares in its portfolio. Veritas Invest Mngmt (Uk) holds 2,180 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 64,094 shares or 0.28% of the stock. 25,108 are held by Hengehold Capital Management Ltd Liability. Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 1832 Asset Lp owns 0.5% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.47 million shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank invested in 2.68M shares. Moreover, Atwood And Palmer has 0.16% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 11,081 shares.

Rudman Errol M, which manages about $148.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 23,000 shares to 201,783 shares, valued at $16.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304 worth of stock or 5,831 shares. CROWN JAMES S bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. The insider Scher Peter sold $1.96 million. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Friedman Stacey sold $317,310.