Lynch & Associates Holding In Intl Bus Machines (IBM) Was Has Increased; American Investment Services Holds Stake in International Business Machs (IBM)

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in Intl Bus Machines Corp (IBM) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 2,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,824 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33M, up from 42,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Intl Bus Machines Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 2.71 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 30/03/2018 – IBM predicts five technologies that will change the world in the next five years; 20/03/2018 – IBM Upgrades AI Tools Available on Its Cloud Storage Service; 04/04/2018 – IBM X-Force Report: Fewer Records Breached In 2017 As Cybercriminals Focused On Ransomware And Destructive Attacks; 08/03/2018 – IBM: WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT 2% ANNUALLY THROUGH BUYBACKS; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Ernst & Young hires three executive directors, principal; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING PARTS OF SERVICE BUS.: WIWO; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO; 15/05/2018 – Veridium to Use IBM Blockchain Technology to Create Social and Environmental Impact Tokens; 16/03/2018 – IBM – CLOUD PRIVATE FOR DATA IS AN INTEGRATED DATA SCIENCE, DATA ENGINEERING AND APP BUILDING PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – IBM Study: Majority of Businesses View GDPR as Opportunity to Improve Data Privacy and Security

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 20,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 152,651 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.54 million, up from 131,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.74. About 2.71M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “THIS QUARTER, IBM Z REVENUE GREW 54% YEAR-TO-YEAR, A MORE THAN 100% GROWTH IN SHIPPED MIPS, AND MARGINS EXPANDED” – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Rang; 17/04/2018 – IBM Turnaround Questioned on Slower Growth of New Businesses; 10/04/2018 – iWave Appoints Gerry Lawless CTO & Chief Evangelist; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron; 17/04/2018 – $IBM extends drop after-hours, down now more than 4%

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft Earnings: The Cloud Will Deliver – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IBM Watson Advertising and Adweek Create Institute for Brand Marketingâ„¢ – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The New Oracle Looks Like the Old IBM – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bouncing Back To Blockchain ETFs – Benzinga” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Watson Stands Out for Finance Solutions and Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) Teams with Mujin – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Lp reported 1.63% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Waters Parkerson & Ltd Liability reported 0.6% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Maryland Capital holds 0.08% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,687 shares. Mcrae Mgmt invested 2.96% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Plancorp Ltd has invested 0.41% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 58,869 were reported by Private Advisor Group Limited Liability. Korea Invest has 414,823 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Marathon Capital Mngmt owns 13,868 shares. Schaller Investment Gru accumulated 4.79% or 45,872 shares. Montgomery Management holds 76,803 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv invested 0.09% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Windward Cap Mgmt Ca has 16,189 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd Com reported 4,971 shares. Georgia-based Bowen Hanes Co Inc has invested 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The Minnesota-based Us Bancshares De has invested 0.27% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM: Another Revenue Miss – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Top Australian banks join IBM, Scentre in blockchain project – StreetInsider.com” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM: What Red Hat Brings To The Table – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.