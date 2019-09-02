Lynch & Associates Has Boosted Intl Bus Machines (IBM) Holding; 3G Capital Partners LP Cut By $14.75 Million Its Kansas City Southern (KSU) Position

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased Kansas City Southern (KSU) stake by 22.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 128,222 shares as Kansas City Southern (KSU)’s stock rose 1.09%. The 3G Capital Partners Lp holds 452,663 shares with $52.50M value, down from 580,885 last quarter. Kansas City Southern now has $12.28B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $125.8. About 967,245 shares traded or 7.65% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Kansas City Southern, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSU); 02/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments

Lynch & Associates increased Intl Bus Machines Corp (IBM) stake by 5.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lynch & Associates acquired 2,492 shares as Intl Bus Machines Corp (IBM)'s stock rose 5.46%. The Lynch & Associates holds 44,824 shares with $6.33M value, up from 42,332 last quarter. Intl Bus Machines Corp now has $118.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.96 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 148,253 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Limited, California-based fund reported 42,754 shares. Rampart Inv Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 4,044 shares. Reaves W H has invested 0.18% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Fjarde Ap holds 40,675 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsrs Lc invested in 3,117 shares. Bessemer Group Inc reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Luminus Ltd Liability owns 794,742 shares. Srb Corporation stated it has 6,511 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 219,939 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 5,300 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advsr has 0% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Moreover, Country Club Tru Na has 0.04% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 3,250 shares. Johnson Counsel Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 3,760 shares. Voya Investment Management Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 14.01% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $174.79 million for 17.57 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.15% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Kansas City Southern has $14100 highest and $12100 lowest target. $132.20’s average target is 5.09% above currents $125.8 stock price. Kansas City Southern had 11 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $14100 target in Monday, July 22 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $140 target in Thursday, April 18 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $13600 target in Monday, July 22 report. Barclays Capital maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) on Thursday, April 4 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $12100 target in Monday, July 22 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hikari Pwr Ltd owns 144,310 shares. Sfmg Llc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 0.17% or 8,227 shares. Epoch Inc invested in 798,430 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Advisory Ser Network Limited Liability Corp holds 0.3% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 30,118 shares. Massachusetts-based Ipswich Investment Management Com has invested 0.65% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Clearbridge Investments invested in 1.26 million shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.48% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Dt Inv Ptnrs Limited Com has 0.57% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 28,546 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust has 39,262 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. First Fin In holds 0.15% or 1,423 shares in its portfolio. Kempen Cap Nv holds 402 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 167,903 shares. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 9,561 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Lp reported 8,130 shares.

