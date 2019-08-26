Lyft Inc. (LYFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

We are contrasting Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft Inc. 60 4.75 N/A -6.35 0.00 Zix Corporation 8 3.74 N/A 0.09 103.52

Demonstrates Lyft Inc. and Zix Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Lyft Inc. and Zix Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zix Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Lyft Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Zix Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Lyft Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Zix Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lyft Inc. and Zix Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft Inc. 0 3 9 2.75 Zix Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

$75.46 is Lyft Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 53.66%. Competitively the consensus price target of Zix Corporation is $10.5, which is potential 39.81% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Lyft Inc. is looking more favorable than Zix Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.2% of Lyft Inc. shares and 76.8% of Zix Corporation shares. About 1.9% of Lyft Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% are Zix Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25% Zix Corporation 1.56% -3.29% 9.89% 24.28% 70.6% 58.99%

For the past year Lyft Inc. has -22.25% weaker performance while Zix Corporation has 58.99% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Zix Corporation beats Lyft Inc.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.