Lyft Inc. (LYFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA)

Both Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft Inc. 61 6.01 N/A -6.35 0.00 Telaria Inc. 7 6.13 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Lyft Inc. and Telaria Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Lyft Inc. and Telaria Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Telaria Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -4.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lyft Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Telaria Inc. has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Telaria Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lyft Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Lyft Inc. and Telaria Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft Inc. 0 3 9 2.75 Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Lyft Inc. has a 43.82% upside potential and an average price target of $75.46. Meanwhile, Telaria Inc.’s average price target is $9, while its potential upside is 13.21%. Based on the results shown earlier, Lyft Inc. is looking more favorable than Telaria Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.2% of Lyft Inc. shares and 94.4% of Telaria Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.9% of Lyft Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.8% of Telaria Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25% Telaria Inc. 6.16% 7.71% 12.66% 155.52% 121.92% 196.7%

For the past year Lyft Inc. had bearish trend while Telaria Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Telaria Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Lyft Inc.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.