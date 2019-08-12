Lyft Inc. (LYFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

As Application Software companies, Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft Inc. 61 6.54 N/A -6.35 0.00 Shopify Inc. 249 32.03 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Lyft Inc. and Shopify Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Lyft Inc. and Shopify Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Shopify Inc. 0.00% -3.9% -3.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Lyft Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Shopify Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.6 while its Quick Ratio is 12.6. Shopify Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lyft Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lyft Inc. and Shopify Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft Inc. 0 3 9 2.75 Shopify Inc. 2 5 11 2.61

Lyft Inc.’s upside potential is 32.25% at a $75.46 average price target. Meanwhile, Shopify Inc.’s average price target is $320.37, while its potential downside is -13.53%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Lyft Inc. seems more appealing than Shopify Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lyft Inc. and Shopify Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.2% and 77.9% respectively. About 1.9% of Lyft Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Shopify Inc. has 0.43% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25% Shopify Inc. -3.55% 4.33% 29.66% 95.7% 114.67% 129.6%

For the past year Lyft Inc. has -22.25% weaker performance while Shopify Inc. has 129.6% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Shopify Inc. beats Lyft Inc.

Shopify Inc. provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of their business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, and leverage analytics and reporting. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.