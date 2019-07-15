Lyft Inc. (LYFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

We are comparing Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft Inc. 61 7.43 N/A -6.35 0.00 RingCentral Inc. 107 13.94 N/A -0.37 0.00

Demonstrates Lyft Inc. and RingCentral Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Lyft Inc. and RingCentral Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% RingCentral Inc. 0.00% -7% -2.5%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Lyft Inc. and RingCentral Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 RingCentral Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Lyft Inc. has a 14.99% upside potential and a consensus target price of $74.5. Competitively RingCentral Inc. has a consensus target price of $119.86, with potential downside of -2.81%. The data provided earlier shows that Lyft Inc. appears more favorable than RingCentral Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lyft Inc. and RingCentral Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 2% of Lyft Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.7% of RingCentral Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lyft Inc. 2.14% -3.69% 0% 0% 0% -30.97% RingCentral Inc. 0.92% 12.12% 15.55% 42.38% 59.28% 44.52%

For the past year Lyft Inc. has -30.97% weaker performance while RingCentral Inc. has 44.52% stronger performance.

Summary

RingCentral Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Lyft Inc.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.