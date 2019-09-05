Lyft Inc. (LYFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft Inc. 60 4.67 N/A -6.35 0.00 Proofpoint Inc. 119 8.88 N/A -2.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Lyft Inc. and Proofpoint Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Lyft Inc. and Proofpoint Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Proofpoint Inc. 0.00% -22.8% -8.8%

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lyft Inc. Its rival Proofpoint Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

Lyft Inc. and Proofpoint Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft Inc. 0 3 10 2.77 Proofpoint Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

The upside potential is 60.47% for Lyft Inc. with consensus price target of $74.36. Proofpoint Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $130.33 consensus price target and a 2.89% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Lyft Inc. seems more appealing than Proofpoint Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lyft Inc. and Proofpoint Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.2% and 98.4%. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Lyft Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Proofpoint Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25% Proofpoint Inc. -0.78% 3.57% 2.33% 26.74% 11.35% 50.58%

For the past year Lyft Inc. had bearish trend while Proofpoint Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Proofpoint Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Lyft Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.