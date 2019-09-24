Lyft Inc. (LYFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft Inc. 58 4.23 N/A -6.35 0.00 Mimecast Limited 46 6.22 N/A -0.12 0.00

Demonstrates Lyft Inc. and Mimecast Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mimecast Limited 0.00% -4.6% -1.4%

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lyft Inc. Its rival Mimecast Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Mimecast Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Lyft Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Lyft Inc. and Mimecast Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft Inc. 0 2 13 2.87 Mimecast Limited 0 1 4 2.80

Lyft Inc. has a 77.29% upside potential and an average price target of $74.25. Mimecast Limited on the other hand boasts of a $55.4 consensus price target and a 52.41% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Lyft Inc. looks more robust than Mimecast Limited as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.2% of Lyft Inc. shares and 78.5% of Mimecast Limited shares. Lyft Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.7% of Mimecast Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25% Mimecast Limited -1.51% 1.86% -8.14% 31.82% 30.88% 41.54%

For the past year Lyft Inc. has -22.25% weaker performance while Mimecast Limited has 41.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Lyft Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Mimecast Limited.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.