Lyft Inc. (LYFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft Inc. 61 7.51 N/A -6.35 0.00 Dropbox Inc. 23 6.93 N/A -1.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see Lyft Inc. and Dropbox Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Lyft Inc. and Dropbox Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -83.4% -32.3%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Lyft Inc. and Dropbox Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 Dropbox Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Lyft Inc.’s upside potential is 13.71% at a $74.5 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Dropbox Inc. is $33, which is potential 33.98% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Dropbox Inc. appears more favorable than Lyft Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lyft Inc. and Dropbox Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.2% and 56.4%. Insiders owned 2% of Lyft Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of Dropbox Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lyft Inc. 2.14% -3.69% 0% 0% 0% -30.97% Dropbox Inc. -3.63% 2.98% -10.37% -10.72% -23.87% 11.65%

For the past year Lyft Inc. has -30.97% weaker performance while Dropbox Inc. has 11.65% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Dropbox Inc. beats Lyft Inc.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.