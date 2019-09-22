Lyft Inc. (LYFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lyft Inc.
|58
|4.69
|N/A
|-6.35
|0.00
|Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
|51
|9.54
|N/A
|-0.28
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Lyft Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Lyft Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lyft Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Lyft Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Lyft Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Lyft Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lyft Inc.
|0
|2
|13
|2.87
|Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
Lyft Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 59.92% and an $74.25 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is $61.75, which is potential 19.00% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Lyft Inc. is looking more favorable than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., analysts opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 33.2% of Lyft Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.9% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% are Lyft Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Lyft Inc.
|-6.68%
|-1.82%
|3.61%
|0%
|0%
|-22.25%
|Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
|3.68%
|3.88%
|2.99%
|31.27%
|66.18%
|54.57%
For the past year Lyft Inc. had bearish trend while Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats Lyft Inc.
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.
