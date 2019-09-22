Lyft Inc. (LYFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft Inc. 58 4.69 N/A -6.35 0.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 51 9.54 N/A -0.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Lyft Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Lyft Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Lyft Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Lyft Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Lyft Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft Inc. 0 2 13 2.87 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Lyft Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 59.92% and an $74.25 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is $61.75, which is potential 19.00% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Lyft Inc. is looking more favorable than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.2% of Lyft Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.9% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% are Lyft Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57%

For the past year Lyft Inc. had bearish trend while Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. beats Lyft Inc.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.