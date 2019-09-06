Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) Touches $44.48 Low on Sep, 6; Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Its Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Holding

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) stake by 35.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp acquired 154,800 shares as Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)’s stock rose 10.06%. The Stieven Capital Advisors Lp holds 588,242 shares with $15.61 million value, up from 433,442 last quarter. Pacific Premier Bancorp now has $1.77B valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.3. About 64,266 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 14.28% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI); 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10; 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg

The stock of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) reached all time low today, Sep, 6 and still has $41.81 target or 6.00% below today’s $44.48 share price. This indicates more downside for the $12.99B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $41.81 PT is reached, the company will be worth $779.34 million less. The stock decreased 4.15% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $44.48. About 5.40M shares traded or 19.71% up from the average. Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) to report earnings on November, 6. After $-1.49 actual earnings per share reported by Lyft, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.37% negative EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Lyft has $9600 highest and $5700 lowest target. $74.13’s average target is 66.66% above currents $44.48 stock price. Lyft had 30 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Canaccord Genuity. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The stock of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 26 by Guggenheim. The stock of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. Wedbush upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 8 report.

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $12.99 billion. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for shorter routes; Express Drive program, a flexible car rentals program which connects drivers who need access to a car with third-party rental car companies; and concierge for organizations to manage the transportation needs of their clients and employees.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB) stake by 127,915 shares to 403,579 valued at $7.99M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Op Bancorp stake by 147,500 shares and now owns 589,884 shares. Tfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:TFSL) was reduced too.