Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) Reaches $54.06 After 8.00% Down Move; Last Week BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. BorgWarner had 12 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral”. On Friday, June 28 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. See BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $42.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

26/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $47.0000 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $48.0000 New Target: $47.0000 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $50.0000 Initiates Coverage On

30/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

The stock of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.92% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $54.06. About 2.07 million shares traded. Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $15.71B company. It was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $49.74 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LYFT worth $1.26B less.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BorgWarner Inc. shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Daiwa Securities Group Inc has invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp holds 0.07% or 43,469 shares in its portfolio. 965,929 are held by Wells Fargo & Co Mn. Fairpointe Lc reported 53,580 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,816 shares or 0% of the stock. North Star invested 0.09% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Waddell Reed Financial Incorporated invested in 2.57 million shares. Tiedemann Advsr Lc reported 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 29,999 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Gulf Intl Bancorp (Uk) Limited holds 0.03% or 47,181 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Communications Limited invested in 0.02% or 52,246 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 465,721 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. holds 28 shares or 0% of its portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council owns 145,988 shares. Stone Ridge Asset, a New York-based fund reported 33,199 shares.

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.57 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Engine and Drivetrain. It has a 8.64 P/E ratio. The Engine segment develops and makes turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, HY-VO front-wheel drive transmission chains, and four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles.

The stock decreased 4.35% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $31.8. About 776,144 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™

