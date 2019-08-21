Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) Reaches $53.77 After 9.00% Down Move; Grifols S.A. – American Depositary Shares (GRFS) SI Decreased By 19.8%

Grifols S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:GRFS) had a decrease of 19.8% in short interest. GRFS’s SI was 1.62 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 19.8% from 2.02 million shares previously. With 1.45 million avg volume, 1 days are for Grifols S.A. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:GRFS)’s short sellers to cover GRFS’s short positions. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.17. About 419,590 shares traded. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has risen 4.84% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GRFS News: 20/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS REACHES DEAL WITH ATON GMBH TO BUY 100 PCT OF HAEMA AG FOR 220 MLN EUROS ON A DEBT FREE BASIS; 14/05/2018 – Grifols Expands its Blood Typing Solutions Portfolio in the United States with Antisera Reagents; 05/04/2018 – Aradigm Announces the EMA Has Completed Its Validation of the MAA Submission; 25/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC – TO PAY GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.204 EUR/SHR AGAINST FY 2017; 14/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 06/04/2018 – Grifols 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 6, 2018; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA; 12/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Efficacy of Fibrin Sealant Grifols as an Adjunct to Haemostasis During Surgery in Paediatric; 31/05/2018 – Grifols Launches a New Testing Service for Patients Treated with Daratumumab; 22/03/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC SAYS CONCLUDES EXPERIMENTAL PHASE OF AMBAR, A CLINICAL TRIAL ON ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

The stock of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.77. About 1.76M shares traded. Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $15.74B company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $48.93 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LYFT worth $1.42B less.

Among 12 analysts covering Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Lyft has $9600 highest and $5700 lowest target. $75.46’s average target is 40.34% above currents $53.77 stock price. Lyft had 27 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was upgraded by Wedbush. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 8 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 8.

More notable recent Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Where Will Lyft Be in 1 Year? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “WeWork and Peak IPO – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Does the Rally in Lyft Stock Have Enough Fuel? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Lyft Is a Better Buy Than Uber – Nasdaq” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lyft Stockâ€™s Dip Is a Gift to Investors – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $15.74 billion. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for shorter routes; Express Drive program, a flexible car rentals program which connects drivers who need access to a car with third-party rental car companies; and concierge for organizations to manage the transportation needs of their clients and employees.