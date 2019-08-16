Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) Reaches $52.77 After 8.00% Down Move; Autoliv (ALV) Sentiment Is 1.14

Autoliv Inc (ALV) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.02, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 91 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 80 reduced and sold their equity positions in Autoliv Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 24.35 million shares, up from 23.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Autoliv Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 51 Increased: 60 New Position: 31.

The stock of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $52.77. About 2.57M shares traded. Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $15.34B company. It was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $48.55 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LYFT worth $1.23B less.

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $15.34 billion. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for shorter routes; Express Drive program, a flexible car rentals program which connects drivers who need access to a car with third-party rental car companies; and concierge for organizations to manage the transportation needs of their clients and employees.

Among 12 analysts covering Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Lyft has $9600 highest and $5700 lowest target. $75.46’s average target is 43.00% above currents $52.77 stock price. Lyft had 27 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Wedbush upgraded Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) on Thursday, August 8 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Credit Suisse. JP Morgan maintained the shares of LYFT in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy” rating.

The stock increased 3.33% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $65.41. About 117,715 shares traded. Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) has declined 29.31% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 08/05/2018 – Autoliv at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Autoliv Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Top Autoliv Shareholders to Remain Major Owners of Separated Unit; 27/04/2018 – Autoliv FY Underlying Profitability in Electronics Seen Decreasing on Year; 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV: CEVIAN AGREES NOT TO OWN MORE THAN 19.9% OF VEONEER; 31/05/2018 – Autoliv: Top Autoliv shareholders show strong support for Veoneer spin-off; 27/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS FOR PASSIVE SAFETY SEGMENT, INDICATION FOR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IS MORE THAN 10% FOR FULL YEAR 2018, WITH INDICATION THAT UNDERLYING SEGMENT PROFITABILITY WILL INCREASE COMPARED; 09/05/2018 – GM Recognizes Autoliv for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV: PACT W/ CEVIAN ON VEONEER; 21/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INTENDS TO PROVIDE TOTAL CASH LIQUIDITY OF ABOUT $1 BLN

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.71 billion. It operates through two divisions, Passive Safety and Electronics. It has a 23.1 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of products, including modules and components for passenger and driver-side airbags, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, whiplash protection systems, child seats, and components; and camera vision systems, night driving assists, automotive radars, brake controls, positioning systems, electronic control units, and other active safety systems, as well as passive safety electronic products, such as restraint electronics and crash sensors.

Beddow Capital Management Inc holds 2.8% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. for 69,461 shares. 13D Management Llc owns 82,778 shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc has 1.83% invested in the company for 41,245 shares. The Connecticut-based Eagle Ridge Investment Management has invested 0.73% in the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 4,624 shares.

